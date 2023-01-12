RACHEL, W.Va (WBOY) – Bridgeport boys’ basketball entered Thursday with five straight wins and was hoping to make it six with a visit to North Marion.

It could not have started better for the Indians with a 15-3 run to open the contest.

The Huskies managed to answer in the second quarter though with Landon Frey and Preston Williams each hitting multiple threes to cut into the lead.

Trailing by just one at halftime, North Marion took its first lead since 2-0 when Williams came up with a steal and score to take a 33-31 advantage.

Led by Anthony Spatafore, Bridgeport finished the quarter strong though.

With Spatafore and Ashton Curry each making big plays and finishing at the rim, the Indians took a 45-41 lead into the fourth and kept it rolling.

Spatafore led all scorers with 32 points in the 66-65 win for Bridgeport.