Bridgeport Little League 10U all-stars advance to state tournament quarterfinals

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Little League 8, 9, 10 year-old all-star team defeated Ona/Milton Little League by a final score of 11-1 in four innings on Saturday.

The game was played at Shinnston Little League, as part of the second round of the tournament.

Bridgeport, playing in its first game of the tournament, got off to a slow start, but scored ten of its eleven runs in the third and fourth innings.

Lucca Spagnolo led the way by going 3-for-3 with five runs batted in. He was one of four Bridgeport players to have a multi-RBI game.

With the win, Bridgeport advances to take on Hurricane on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Fairmont at Mary Lou Retton Park. The winner of that game will advance to the tournament semi-finals.