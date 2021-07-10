Bridgeport Little League 10U all-stars advance to state tournament quarterfinals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Little League 8, 9, 10 year-old all-star team defeated Ona/Milton Little League by a final score of 11-1 in four innings on Saturday.

The game was played at Shinnston Little League, as part of the second round of the tournament.

Bridgeport, playing in its first game of the tournament, got off to a slow start, but scored ten of its eleven runs in the third and fourth innings.

Lucca Spagnolo led the way by going 3-for-3 with five runs batted in. He was one of four Bridgeport players to have a multi-RBI game.

With the win, Bridgeport advances to take on Hurricane on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Fairmont at Mary Lou Retton Park. The winner of that game will advance to the tournament semi-finals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories