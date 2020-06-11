Bridgeport Little League back in action

Breaking News
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The young boys of summer are back on Little League baseball fields across the state.

And that includes fields at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex — home of Bridgeport Little League.

Teams are getting practices in now before they start playing games for the first time this year, later this month. And even though a lot of Little League teams did get a couple of practices in before the pandemic put the season on hold, coaches are doing a lot of teaching, especially with groups like the one we visited today, which is made up of players just 8, 9, and 10 years-old.

And it was one of the youngest players on the field, Evan Singleton, that had the best reaction in practice on Wednesday.

Not only was that a great catch by Singleton, but also a great reaction from his coaches.

We’ll be bringing you more great reactions and more Little League plays throughout the summer.

The Little League regular season gets started later this month.

