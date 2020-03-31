Bridgeport Little League hopeful to eventually have 2020 season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Not only are professional, collegiate and high school sports sidelined due to coronavirus, the youngsters are, as well.

This week, Little League baseball fields across the globe should be filled with games almost every day of the week, and from sun up to sun down on the weekends.

Instead, youth fields are empty, with signs posted on surrounding gates keeping players and coaches on the outside looking in.

The Little League baseball season is on hold, and local Little Leagues have yet to have a reason to turn their scoreboards on.

“It’s a big bummer to not have any baseball this time of year. I feel really bad for the kids. This is what they should be doing this time of year. It’s a bummer for all the families involved as well. We’re just taking it step by step and following the directives of all the city and state and the nation. And we’re kind of following their lead,” said Bridgeport Little League president John Julian.

Little League International recommends that no Little Leagues resume play before May 11 – halting the baseball season at least two months, after team already had begun practice.

“We had all of our divisions drafted and evaluated, but one. And our Major Division, we had gotten two practices in. I mean, we very much hope so that we have some sort of a season this year. And we’re prepared to do that if we get the go-ahead. But at this point it’s so unknown,” Julian said.