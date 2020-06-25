Bridgeport Little League hosts Shinnston LL in interleague play Wednesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Multiple fields at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex were filled with Little League baseball teams from Bridgeport and Shinnston Little Leagues on Wednesday, as the two leagues squared off in some interleague play.

Bridgeport Little League president, John Julian, said he’s happy the two leagues can continue their interleague play this year despite the late start to the Little League season.

“It’s definitely nice to bring in the other teams from the other areas and get some interleague play going, and just letting these kids get some different looks from some teams that they’ll potentially see later on down the road,” Julian said.

Bridgeport Little League president John Julian (right) fist bumps one of his players after the final out of an inning was recorded on Wednesday night in Bridgeport. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Of course, there are a lot of guidelines in place right now for players, coaches, fans and organizations to follow.

Fans are being asked to stay behind the outfield fences there at the home of Bridgeport Little League — only players and coaches are allowed to stay inside the facility. And some players are being seated outside the dugouts, as only the coaches and four or five players are being allowed in the dugout at one time.

Those guidelines are in place, of course, for safety reasons, which means the biggest challenge is no longer making sure every player gets in the game.

“The biggest challenges so far have been just getting everyone used to all the new regulations. The parents, the kids, the umpires, the coaches, everybody. It’s very important for us to be having this season for these kids,” said Julian in between coaching two games. “This community, we’re a baseball community, and everybody loves the game. We’re just happy we can be out here and have somewhat of a season.”

Little League action continues throughout the summer.

Shinnston Little League is not only planning on playing interleague games with Bridgeport Little League, but Fairmont Little League and other organizations, as well.