Bridgeport Little League teams play first games in 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Teams at Bridgeport Little League played their first games of the 2020 season Monday night as Little League facilities across the state began the regular season.

C-Ball and tee-ball teams were in action Monday evening, with the bigger kids scheduled to get started on Tuesday.

It was a great night at the ballpark Monday.

The players were having fun — some of them out on the diamond for the very first time in a regular season game. Parents were having fun too, with tons of pictures being taken before, after and during games.

Everyone, seemingly, was having a good time, and everyone was happy to be back at the ballpark for the first time this year.

“I think everyone’s happy to be out here. We didn’t get our spring season, so I’m glad it’s happening now. It’s what it’s about,” said tee-ball manager James Honaker.

Honaker also said that he might’ve been a little more excited for the start of the season than some of the players on his team.

But there was certainly no shortage of smiles at Bridgeport Little League on Monday.