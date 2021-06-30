Bridgeport LL major league division all-stars keep summer going with win over Shinnston

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Little League major league division all-stars kept their summer season going with a victory over Shinnston Little League at Mary Lou Retton Park on Wednesday.

Bridgeport took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third by scoring a trio of runs with two outs in the inning.

Shinnston cut the deficit to two runs in the bottom of the inning, but Bridgeport responded with a big top of the fourth.

The boys in red and white scored six runs on five hits, and with the help from a couple of Shinnston errors, to take a commanding 10-2 lead at that point.

With the win, Bridgeport forced a winner-takes-all game on Thursday at Shinnston Little League.

The winner of Thursday’s meeting between Shinnston and Bridgeport will advance to the major league division state little league tournament.

