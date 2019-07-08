Bridgeport Major League All-Stars beat Fairmont, force District 5 finale

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Starting pitcher Justin Duvall was dominant early on Sunday, needing just 34 pitches to finish his first four innings of work in his team’s fourth-straight elimination game.

The Bridgeport 10, 11, 12 year-old All-Stars offense thanked him with five runs early on, and two insurance runs late to pad the lead.

Behind Duvall, Bridgeport defeated Fairmont 7-3 Sunday afternoon to force the District 5 tournament to go to its final game, once again escaping elimination with solid pitching.

“He was putting his fastball where he wanted it, and he was able to throw his off speed for strikes. And when they were putting the off speed in play early in the counts, it was just grounders and we were making the plays. And that keeps the pitch count down,” said Bridgeport manager Wayne Goodwin.

Bridgeport and Fairmont’s third meeting of the district tournament is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday evening at the Bridgeport Rec Center complex.