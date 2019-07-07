Bridgeport Major League All-Stars eliminate WesMon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Major League All-Stars eliminated the WesMon All-Stars Saturday morning behind solid pitching from Jackson Stark, and big innings at the plate in the third and fourth innings.

WesMon, which trailed 2-0 at the start of the day (this game started Friday evening but was paused for the night due to rain), quickly found itself down 7-0 before its second at bat of the day.

Bridgeport escaped elimination with a 14-3 win, and now gets a rematch with Fairmont Sunday.

“Well Jackson Stark, he went out there and started the first inning. Yesterday, he didn’t get down so I thought we’d bring him back out here today. And he just really battled. He didn’t get down at all. That’s probably the best he’s ever pitched. And it’s encouraging to see going forward,” Bridgeport manager Wayne Goodwin said after the game.

Bridgeport is scheduled to take on Fairmont at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bridgeport Rec Complex.

A win by Fairmont sends that team to the state tournament, but a win by Bridgeport extends the district tournament one more game.