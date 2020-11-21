Bridgeport-Martinsburg playoff game unlikely to happen: Berkeley County still Red per DHHR

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – The highly anticipated playoff matchup between (5) Bridgeport and (4) Martinsburg is unlikely to happen now, as Berkeley County is Red for the second day in a row, according to the WV DHHR.

With Berkeley County being Red once again, the game has been pushed back to Sunday, though it will take somewhat of a miracle for the contest to actually happen.

As we reported on Friday, Berkeley County being classified as a Red county on Saturday morning by the DHHR means that it would have to be reclassified as Gold or better by the WV Department of Education when it releases its weekly COVID-19 map this evening.

If that were to happen, the game would be played Sunday afternoon in Martinsburg.

However, if Berkeley County’s coronavirus metrics can’t improve over the next few hours, the game will be canceled, Martinsburg will be forced to forfeit, and Bridgeport will advance to the Triple-A semi-finals.

This game was originally scheduled to be played at 7:30 Friday evening, but was postponed yesterday due to Berkeley county’s rising coronavirus numbers.

Bridgeport, the reigning Double-A state champs, has reached the state semi-finals in each of the last nine seasons dating back to 2011, and in 10 of the last 11 seasons dating back to 2009. The only blemish in that streak came at the hands of the Bulldogs in 2010, when Martinsburg ended the Indians season at Cobourn Field in the quarterfinals.

2011 was also the last season Bridgeport was in Triple-A, before it was reclassified to Double-A for the start of the 2012-2013 school year.