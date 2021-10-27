Bridgeport, Morgantown soccer teams to play for state tourney berth on Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tickets will be punched to the state soccer tournament on Thursday, as Triple-A regional soccer finals take place across the state.

Three local teams will be in action.

The Bridgeport girls, who are home to this week’s Athlete of the Week – Gabby Reep-, will take on Wheeling Park at Brooke High School.

On the boys side, Bridgeport and Morgantown will square off with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

This a big game for both programs, of course, but for Morgantown, especially. 2015 was the last time that the Mohigans advanced past the sectional round. It’s also the last time the Mohigans won the state title.

A chance at doing so this year is what they have their eyes set on heading into Thursday’s regional contest against the Indians.

“We would love to get back to the state tournament. It’s been a while. This team has not gotten out of the section. All of these seniors here, a few of them have been playing since they were freshman, and none of them have gotten out of the section,” said head coach, Sam Snyder. “Here we are in a regional final. So, yes, they want to keep the journey going as long as they can.”

Morgantown and Bridgeport will also square off at Brooke High, which is the regional site for Class AAA Region I.