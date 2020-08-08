Bridgeport native, Chris Cunanan, enjoying life inside the NBA “bubble”

ORLANDO — As many sports fans are aware, the National Basketball Association is playing out the remainder of its regular season and postseason in the so called “bubble” in Orlando, Florida.

What you probably don’t know is that there is a Harrison County native working inside the “bubble” for one of the NBA’s most historic franchises.

Chris Cunanan graduated from Bridgeport High School in 2000, and has been working in the NBA since 2009.

Cunanan currently works in in-game entertainment and production with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But in the “bubble,” or the “campus” as many in Orlando are calling it, Cunanan is one of just a handful of people working for both his team — the Lakers — and the NBA.

He helps create an atmosphere at the courts that NBA fans see on TV every night.

You can see some of his work in the Facebook post above, as well as in the video attached to the top of this article.

In his current dual-role with the Association and the Lakers, Cunanan works under the direction of the “home” team of the games he works. This means that he controls the large LED panels, and video boards, that display team logos and virtual fans along one side of the court.

Chris Cunanan (middle) poses for a picture, joined by family members at the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility. (Photo by Chris Cunanan)

Aside from working for one of the most well-known sports franchises in North America, Cunanan is most proud of two accomplishments from his high school days. Cunanan was a second-team all-state running back for the Indians, and finished his high school baseball career as a state champion under the tutelage of Robert Shields.

Cunanan has been working in professional sports since 2007, when he was a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made the jump to the NBA in 2009, and has worked for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, and now the Lakers.

Inside the “bubble,” Cunanan, like everyone, gets tested for COVID-19 on a daily basis.

He says that a lot of people in Orlando are calling the NBA’s setup a “campus” – relating it to college – since, aside from work and basketball, there is plenty to do on the Disney-owned property, including bike riding, golf and fishing.

We’re planning to speak more with Cunanan whenever he exits Orlando.