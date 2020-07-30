Bridgeport native Mason Williams near the lead after Day Two of the 101st WV Amateur Golf Championship

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – Bridgeport native Mason Williams entered Day Two of the West Virginia Amateur Golf Championship on Wednesday in a tie for second place.

The WV Amateur Championship is one of the premier golf events in the state.

Williams, who is a entering his junior season with the Georgia Southern golf program, had a good day Tuesday, but struggled a bit on Wednesday.

Despite birdieing three holes, and shooting for eagle on 17, he ran into trouble on holes Nos. 12 and 13, as he double-bogeyed both of those holes.

In spite of the rough-at-times day on the course, Williams finished his round very much near the front of the field.

“It was a little bit of a grind. Or, a bunch of good and a little bit of bad. But I think I handled myself alright, and came up with a half-decent number to go into tomorrow,” Williams said.

The eagle on 17 was a big help in him ending the day in a tie for fifth place.

“It was a pretty hard shot, and I pretty much just wanted to get it up and down, and just get some momentum going into tomorrow. And luckily enough it went in,” he said.

And Williams isn’t the only local product in this event.

Fairmont’s Jess Ferrell and Bridgeport’s Marco Oliverio are both tied for 14th place at three-over par after the first two rounds. Fellow Bridgeport native, Woody Woodward and Buckhannon’s Christian McKisic are both tied for 18th place at four-over.

The 101st WV Amateur Golf Championship continues Thursday and Friday from The Greenbrier.

For a complete look at the field, click here.