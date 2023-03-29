BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – Bridgeport took the field for the first time this season with seven new starters and used a six-run fifth inning to defeat Preston, 10-4.

Braeden Bastin got the start for the Indians and provided a strong foundation, firing four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts before giving way to the bullpen.

Returning catcher Phil Reed provided him an early lead with a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the first before Carson Currey doubled the lead with an RBI single in the second.

A bases loaded walk and wild pitch made it 4-0 through three but Preston arrived in the fifth as two runs scored on a Slaton Manko ground ball that resulted in a throwing error.

A wild pitch made it a one-run game before Robbie Lowe singled to left field to score Manko and tie the game.

Bridgeport answered right back in the bottom of the inning as two runs scored on wild pitches and then Zach Rohrig doubled down the left field line to drive in a pair.

Later in the inning, Brody Pierce legged out an infield single to bring one run home while heads-up baserunning from Rohrig allowed him to score a second run from second base.

Jacob Stavrakis came on in relief of Grant Lively and posted zeroes in the sixth and seventh to slam the door and close it out for the Indians.

Bridgeport opens the season 1-0 while Preston drops to 1-3.