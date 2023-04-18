MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – In a game that clocked in at over three hours, Bridgeport avenged last week’s loss to Morgantown, picking up a 16-15 win over the Mohigans at Dale Miller Field.

Phil Reed drove in four runs for the Indians while Mark Biafore, Zach Rohrig and Kasen Baun each plated three. Dylan Travisnki led the Mohigans with four RBI while Ryan Fluharty picked up three hits.

Bridgeport and Morgantown pitchers combined to issue 23 walks and hit seven batters with each team collecting ten hits with seven total errors in the game.