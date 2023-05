NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WBOY) – Bridgeport scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to retake the lead and get past Buckhannon-Upshur with an 8-6 win in the first round of the Class AAA Region I, Section Two baseball tournament.

Zach Rohrig finished with a 3-3 day at the plate while Phil Reed and Braden Bastin each recorded two hits and drove in two runs for the Indians.

Brody Pierce came on with two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.