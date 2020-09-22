Bridgeport owns longest active winning streak in WV high school football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – When Spring Valley defeated Martinsburg 22-20 Friday night in the Eastern Panhandle, the longest active high school football winning streak in the state — and second-longest in the nation — was snapped.

The Bulldogs had won 57 straight games, including four consecutive Triple-A state championships, leading up to Friday.

Now that Martinsburg’s winning streak has exited stage left, the Bridgeport Indians move to center stage.

John Cole’s club currently holds the longest active winning streak in high school football in the state at 12 games.

“We want, every week, to be dialed in to who we’re playing. I mean, obviously we want to win. But as far as streaks go, if you’re even semi-worried about those, you take games one week as a time, you get your self prepared, and you try to get better every week,” Cole said Tuesday, not knowing at the beginning of the interview that his team has the longest string of current success in West Virginia.

Bridgeport’s win streak began on Sept. 27 of last year against Robert C. Byrd.

Starting with that game, the Indians have outscored its opponents 502-138 total, or by a margin of 41.8 – 11.5 per game.

During the current winning streak, Cole and company have avenged recent losses to Bluefield — beating the Beavers in the Double-A state title game last year –, and against foe Fairmont Senior — the team to most recently defeat Bridgeport.

“What happened last year was they turned that negative … into a positive. And they made themselves get better. And fortunately for us as coaches, they got better every week. And we still have some kids on that team that played a lot from last year,” Cole said.

He also said that winning streaks like this come from getting better and putting the work in during the offseason.

This is the longest winning streak for Bridgeport since Cole took over the program in 2017. The Indians have also had a pair of eight-game winning streaks during his tenure as head coach.

Bridgeport ripped off a 24-game winning streak between Sept. 11, 2015, and Nov. 18, 2016. Though, the Indians hadn’t suffered defeat since Sept. 5, 2014 prior to the loss that ended that streak. Bridgeport tied Wheeling Park in the second week of the 2015 season, effectively ending the streak of consecutive games won, but continuing a stretch of 38 non-losing contests.

Prior to that, Bridgeport won 27 consecutive games from the start of the 2000 season through the semi-finals of the 2001 campaign before falling to Poca in the ’01 title game. That marks the longest winning streak in school history.

Bridgeport will put its 12-game winning streak on the line on Friday against cross-county rival Robert C. Byrd at Wayne Jamison Field.

Byrd currently owns the third-longest active winning streak in the state at four games.

Below is a list of the longest active winnings streaks among West Virginia high school football teams: