BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Philip Barbour and Bridgeport’s boys soccer teams played to a 2-2 draw Tuesday night at Wayne Jamison Field.

The Indians jumped on the board first, scoring a pair of goals in the first eight minutes of the match.

Philip Barbour responded shortly after with a goal on a penalty kick by Ethan Gregory.

Bridgeport led 2-1 at the half, but the Colts scored the only goal of the second half to tie the game at two apiece, and the game ended with that score.