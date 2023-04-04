BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – With Harrison County on spring break, Bridgeport and Robert C. Byrd added a rare weekday afternoon game to the schedule with the Indians coming out on top, 12-5.

Each team scored a run on a wild pitch in the first inning before a four-run second inning put the Flying Eagles ahead 5-1.

Bridgeport responded with four in the third including a three-run triple off the bat of Mark Biafore who drew a bases loaded walk in the fifth to force in the go-ahead run.

Kasen Baun threw five scoreless innings in relief and struck out six to earn the win for Bridgeport.