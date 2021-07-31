Bridgeport Post 68 blanks Wheeling, earns spot in WV State Legion Baseball Tournament title game

WHEELING, W.Va. – Facing elimination, Bridgeport Post 68 got what Bridgeport baseball teams normally get in key games on Saturday.

Good pitching, and timely hitting.

Ryan Goff pitched a five-inning shutout, striking out five and allowing just one hit, on the mound.

Meanwhile, Cole Peschl and Nate Paulsen each had multi-RBI performances at the plate.

Peschl, in fact, went 2-for-2 with a double, thee runs batted in and a run scored in Saturday’s victory over Wheeling Post 1.

With Goff and Peschl leading the way, Bridgeport Post 68 defeated Wheeling Post 1 in a mercy-rule shortened game, by a final score of 10-0 in five innings.

With the win, Bridgeport advances to Sunday’s tournament title game.

A win on Sunday would clinch Bridgeport’s spot in the Great Lakes National Regional Tournament, which is being held at Mylan Park in Morgantown next week.

A loss on Sunday would end Bridgeport’s season.