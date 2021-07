WHEELING, W.Va. – The American Legion State Tournament plays on in Wheeling as two local teams fall in separate games on Thursday.

Bridgeport Post 68, who beat Riverside Post 91 on Wednesday, fell to South Charleston Post 94 on Thursday afternoon 10-5.

Bridgeport will now play Friday at 10 a.m. in an elimination game.

Elkins Post 29 lost its second game of the tournament on Thursday to Riverside, 7-3. Elkins’ Legion State Tournament run comes to an end.