Bridgeport Post 68 escapes Morgantown Post 2 in nine innings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The American Legion Area 2 tournament is underway at Mylan Park and Bridgeport Post 68 escaped Morgantown Post 2 in nine innings to advance in the winners bracket.

It was a low scoring game, however. Morgantown put the first run on the board as Caleb Cottle drives in Zach Owens to take a 1-0 lead.

After that, it was purely defense. A true pitchers battle as Bridgeport’s Cole Peschl and Morgantown’s Reed Bailey strike out several batters.

Bridgeport tied the game up in the top of the fifth inning as Drew Hogue hits a groundout RBI scoring Peschl.

This game extended into extra innings and ended after nine as Bridgeport takes a 2-1 lead to win.

Bridgeport Post 68 moves on in the winners bracket of the tournament where they see one seeded Clarksburg Post 13 on Thursday at 5 p.m.