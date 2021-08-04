Bridgeport Post 68 gives up seven-run lead in the seventh inning of Great Lakes Regional Tournament opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bridgeport Post 68 led 10-3 entering the top of the seventh and final inning of its opening game of the American Legion Baseball Great Lakes Regional Tournament at Mylan Park on Wednesday.

Despite the seven-run lead with only three outs remaining to be had, Bridgeport is not advancing in the winner’s bracket of the tournament.

Instead, the Indiana State champs — Rockport Post 245 — tallied eight runs on six hits, two walks and a pair of wild pitches. Only four of the eight runs were earned due to Post 68 also committing three errors in the inning. Two of the three errors were committed with two outs on the scoreboard and the lead still in tact.

Bridgeport lost 11-10.

The eight-run seventh inning by Rockport soiled a more-than-serviceable outing on the mound by Ben McDougal. The tall lefty threw six innings, allowing three runs on two hits, while striking out six but also issuing five walks.

Most of the damage done against McDougal came in the second inning.

McDougal, who threw 101 pitches, didn’t come back out on the mound in the seventh inning.

Just one pitcher was used by Bridgeport in the seventh.

With the loss, Bridgeport Post 68 now drops into the loser’s bracket, and will play at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, and will need a win to continue playing.

Cole Peschl had another solid day at the plate at the top of the Bridgeport lineup. Peschl went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Peschl was one of six Bridgeport players to have multi-hit performances.

Bridgeport out-hit Rockport by eight (16-8), but also left ten runners on the base paths and committed a total of four errors in the game.