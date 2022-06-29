MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The bats were out in full force in Morgantown Wednesday night as Bridgeport Post 68 traveled to face Morgantown Post 2.

Morgantown picked up three runs in the first but Bridgeport was able to get one back in the second as Austin Mann came in on a wild pitch.

That set the table for a huge third inning for the visitors, starting with a Zach Rohrig bunt single that allowed Isaac Lowe to score on a throwing error.

Right after, Anthony Dixon shot a double down the right field line to score Rohrig and then he trotted home as Chris Harbert blasted a two-run home run over the left field fence to put Post 68 in front, 5-3.

Bridgeport got three more in the inning on a single, wild pitch and fielder’s choice before Morgantown added a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning to make it 8-4 after three.

Things got wild after that as the teams combined for 13 more runs the rest of the way but the early lead was enough for Bridgeport to take home the win, 14-11.