Bridgeport Post 68 set to see Rockport Post 254 out of Indiana in Great Lakes Regional Tourney

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After Bridgeport Post 68 won the West Virginia American Legion state tournament last week, they earned a bid to the Great Lakes Regional Tournament that is hosted in Morgantown.

Post 68 and Morgantown Post 2 are the only WV teams represented as Post 2 receives a bid for hosting the tournament.

Post 68 captured its first state title in 31 years in Wheeling this past weekend, which means it’s likely they haven’t been to a regional tournament in the same amount of time.

Bridgeport Post 68 manager Edward Oliverio said his team’s goal has already been accomplished, so he and his team are just excited for the experience.

“We’ve accomplished a big goal that we set out to do which is win the state so at this point, obviously we want to win every game we suit up for and every game we play but at this point let’s have fun, enjoy the experience and have some memories to bring home,” Oliverio said.

Post 68 is set to take on Rockport Post 254 on Wednesday, August 4 at 4 p.m. at Mylan Park. Oliverio said he doesn’t know much about their opponent but he knows they have more experience in the tournament than his team does.

“We don’t know much about them other than that they pull from a big area, they’re not scared to have people come into their team from a different area also if they need them and their coaches have been around for a long time,” Oliverio said.

Nonetheless, Bridgeport Post 68 has proven to be the best Legion team in the state and Oliverio expects their best baseball.

“When we’re playing our best baseball we are a team that puts pressure on people. We run the bases well, we execute the little things, bunting, making them make plays, for pitchers-working ahead and not giving free bases away,” Oliverio said.