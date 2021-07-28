Bridgeport Post 68 shuts out Riverside; Elkins Post 29 falls in extras in State Legion Baseball Tournament opener

WHEELING, W.Va. – A pair of local legion baseball teams are competing at the 2021 West Virginia State American Legion Baseball Tournament this week.

Bridgeport Post 68 began the tournament with a one-run victory. Meanwhile, Elkins Post 29 fell in extra innings.

Bridgeport’s Ben McDougal threw a complete game shutout, striking out seven and allowing just two hits. Post 68 scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as McDougal shut the door on Riverside in the seventh inning to pick up a 1-0 opening-round victory.

Elkins Post 29 was locked in a battle with Parkersburg Post 15 well into extra innings.

It took 12 innings — five more than regulation — to decide the outcome, as Parkersburg pulled ahead in the twelfth inning to earn a 4-1 win.

Bridgeport will now play at 2 p.m. on Thursday in Wheeling. A win by Post 68 would eliminate their opponent from the state tournament. However, Bridgeport will remain in the tournament until at least Friday regardless of the outcome of Thursday’s game.

Elkins, meanwhile, needs a win to remain alive. Post 29 will have to defeat Riverside on Thursday in order to advance in the tournament. First pitch of that game is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Wheeling.