BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – Bridgeport Post 68 and Elkins Post 29 traded blows in what turned out to be a competitive matchup for nine innings on Tuesday.

Elkins cracked the scoring column first with one in the top of the first and then added in the fifth with a Cam Biller single to left field and then a throwing error on a stolen bases that made it 3-0 going into the bottom of the inning.

Post 68 responded in kind then however. The home team managed to load the bases with nobody out before Gabe Ross was hit by a pitch to force a run in and then a second came home after Austin Mann drew a walk with the bags still full.

Bridgeport tied it up with a Zach Nicholson single to left field but a baserunning blow up allowed Elkins to record two outs on the play before Cody Cooper ended the inning with a strikeout.

Post 29 retook the lead in the late innings but Post 68 managed to tie the game in seventh before walking it off for a 5-4 win in nine innings.