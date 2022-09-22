BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – You don’t have many finishes more intense than Bridgeport’s win over Fairmont Senior on Friday but we may just be in for another this week.

The Indians are set to host their rivals from across Route 50 as Robert C. Byrd makes the trip to Wayne Jamison Field tomorrow night.

With his team riding high off of one rivalry win last week, Bridgeport head coach Tyler Phares is hoping his team can carry that momentum into the next one.

“You win two in a row. You start to feel better about yourself, you start to get healthier. This week we were a little banged up, so with the longer weekend, kids are feeling pretty well so we’re excited to see what they can do healthy,” he said.

If there’s one thing that can be carried over from last week’s game plan to this week’s for Bridgeport, it’s to be ready for the pass at every turn.

With the high-powered Flying Eagle offense led by Nick George and an impressive stable of receivers, the focus in practice this week for the Indians may be on improving themselves, but there are definitely some key takeaways from Friday that they’ve been drilling this week.

“We want to try to focus on ourselves and get better as the season goes along. So we saw a few mistakes we made in the secondary and little bit in our pass rush that we want to try to correct and get after this week,” Phares said.

Bridgeport and Robert C. Byrd meet for the 31st time in their respective histories with the Indians looking to make it 16 straight wins in the series, dating all the way back to 2011.