Bridgeport puts in work during three week window, preps for tough schedule ahead

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport girls soccer team is back on the pitch during the three week period. The Indians look to build off of the successful season they had last fall, finishing as Sectional champs.

Bridgeport is fueled by missing the state tournament last fall after a loss in the regional final to Wheeling Park. But the Indians return several key players and even new faces that are expected to make an impact.

“We are definitely coming back with a chip on our shoulder with Wheeling Park as our first game . This three week period has been really beneficial for us,” Ally Bender, senior soccer player, said.

The Indians see Wheeling Park in the first game of the season, followed by a tough couple of first games after that.

Indians head coach Sam McKinney said he was impressed with the level of fitness his team showed up with at the beginning of the three week practice period.

“It helps a ton. If they’re coming in fit, we can work on soccer and not fitness. I gave them a heads up at the beginning of this, we can work on fitness in August or we can work on soccer and tactics in August and it’s up to them how fit they come in and ready to play,” McKinney said.

The Indians begin their regular season practices on August 2.