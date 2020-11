CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Saturday’s map from the WV Department of Education ended the seasons for three local high school football teams.

Bridgeport and Robert C. Byrd’s seasons concluded due to Harrison County turning Orange.

The Ritchie County Rebels’ season also ended, due to Ritchie County being Red.

BREAKING: The Map is Out! Harrison County is Orange. Appears we will have 0 Super Six games. #wvprepfb @12SportsZone pic.twitter.com/X3Q6kITuaD — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) November 28, 2020

The WVSSAC will release a statement on the fate of the Super Six later this evening.

Stay with 12 Sports for continued coverage.