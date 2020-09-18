Bridgeport runs over Fairmont Senior, ends 4 game losing streak to Polar Bears

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Bridgeport made a switch over the offseason to the single wing formation on offense.

It worked well through the Indians first two games of the season, and worked well once again against rival Fairmont Senior, Thursday night at East-West Stadium.

The Indians offense run for 352 yards against the Polar Bears defense, led by Cam Cole and Hayden Moore who each went over 100 yards in the win.

Bridgeport led by ten at halftime, and won by eleven points, 44-33, ending a four-game losing streak to the Polar Bears.

The Indians did a large majority of their work on the ground.

Bridgeport ran for more yards (352) than Fairmont Senior had total yards of offense (350).

Cole led the way with 140 yards rushing, and a touchdown. Moore added 101 rushing yards and also found the end zone.

Meanwhile, the Indians defense held Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael’s legs in check.

Michael, who ran for a 13-yard touchdown at the end of the first quarter, was held to just 21 total rushing yards for the game.

With the win, not only does Bridgeport pick up its first win against the Polar Bears since the 2016 regular season, but John Cole picks up his first win against Nick Bartic’s club.

Bridgeport starts the season 3-0 in its first year back in Class Triple-A, while Fairmont Senior falls to 1-1 this year.