Bridgeport soccer sweeps boys, girls double header vs. Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport High School boys and girls soccer teams swept a soccer double header against Grafton Tuesday evening and Wayne Jamison Field.

The Lady Indians were already up 3-0 in the early stages of the second half when freshman Kylie Bender extended that lead to 4-0 with 11 minutes gone in the period.

Grafton’s lone goal came roughly 20 minutes later off the foot of Brooke Runner.

Paul Hong (right) and Julian Orlando (left) celebrate after Hong’s first-half goal Tuesday night against Grafton. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

But the Bridgeport girls took the varsity opener, 4-1.

The Indians boys also had success against the Bearcats, but most of the scoring waited until the second half.

In fact, Paul Hong’s goal in the seventh minute of the match was the only first-half goal scored by either team, despite both teams having good looks at the net afterwards.

A big second half led to a 5-0 win for the Bridgeport boys.