Bridgeport softball outlasts Minutemaids in Game 1 of double header

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport and Lewis County’s softball teams played a double header in Harrison County on Monday.

Game 1 of the double header went deep into extra innings, with the Lady Indians winning with three runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Game 2 was won easily by the Minutemaids, by a final score of 15-11.

Lewis County took the early lead in Game 1 in an unconventional way, as a run scored on a pop fly that never left the infield. H. Smith hit an infield fly rule popup with the bases loaded, but temporary confusion was created as the runner from second began to take off after the fly was caught.

As she retreated back to second base safely, A. Heath scampered home from third to give Lewis County the lead.

Bridgeport took back the lead in the bottom of the frame on a two-run home run by Jacey Laxton.

Laxton proved to be the hero late in the game, as she came through in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game-winning hit.