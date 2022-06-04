CHARLESTON, W.Va – A chance at an eighth straight state championship was in the sights for Bridgeport but first they had to get by Hurricane

All in all, it was a busy night for Ben McDougal. The lefty got things started on the mound and at the plate. First, he tripled into left-center to score Aidan Paulsen and make it 1-0, Bridgeport. Next, Anthony Dixon clubbed one to deep right that the right fielder made a great play on but scored the run from third and made it 2-0, Indians.

On the hill, McDougal started his night hot with a strikeout but the Redskins scratched one across in the first as Damien Witty reached on an infield single to cut the lead in half.

The Bridgeport lefty kept his head in it and ended the inning with another strikeout to hold onto the lead.

In the third, Bridgeport threatened a couple of times but the left fielder cut a man down at the plate as Bridgeport failed to extend the lead. Later, the half inning ended as Drew Bailey couldn’t beat a diving throw to first.

In the bottom half, Witty came up big again with a single to center that tied the game at 2. The Indians escaped there as Phil Reed made a nice play on the popped-up bunt to end the inning.

Things stayed silent until the bottom of the ninth when a shot down the first base line by Witty brought a Hurricane runner in all the way from first to score the walk-off winner, 3-2.