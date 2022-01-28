Bridgeport swim focuses on improvement at Conference meet leading up to regionals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – On Thursday, local swimmers competed in the Harrison County meet with the Bridgeport girls and Robert C. Byrd boys walking away with a county title.

Both the girls and boys Bridgeport teams are focusing on improvement.

Despite a successful night for both Indians squads, the swimmers are already looking to fine tune a few things at the Big 10 Conference meet tomorrow before regionals.

Senior Marra Johnson finished first in the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke on Thursday night and helped lead two Indians relay teams to a first place finish. Johnson said the county meet was good practice for Big 10’s and the conference meet will even further put the Indians where they need to be before regionals.

“Tomorrow is definitely going to be a telling point of where people are going to do best in the events leading up to regionals which is going to help a lot. Then also just point out some more things that we can work on before next week,” Johnson said.

On the boys side, multiple Indians swimmers touched the wall first including senior Randy Keener.

Keener broke the meet record in the 100 free without even entering the meet with intentions to do so. He also finished in first in the 200 IM and helped lead the 200 medley relay win as well.

Keener has noticed improvements from previous years but is still looking to swim to his full potential in his senior season and said it’s all about using each meet to improve.



“Each time it’s just finding something that you did poorly and fix it. So if that’s the last 25 on a fly, if I don’t kick hard enough off the wall I’m short on the finish so just getting down little things like that. You get to fool around with it each meet and just getting comfortable. Just each and every meet I think I’ve learned something every time I swim and I plan on using that knowledge in the future,” Keener said.

The Indians are set to compete in the Big 10 Conference swim meet on Saturday morning.