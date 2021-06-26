Bridgeport takes down Hurricane for AAA State Title, Shields wins seventh straight Championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Bridgeport was set on a quest this season- to win a state title in their new class, Class-AAA, and the Indians accomplished that on Saturday.

Bridgeport took down Hurricane 10-4 to win its seventh-straight State Championship.

The Redskins got off to the ideal start, though. Hurricane scored one run in each of the first two innings to post a 2-0 lead early on.

In the top of the third, the Indians put a tally on the board with Cam Cole racing home after a passed ball at third base. That cut the Redskins lead 2-1.

Hurricane didn’t stop there, another run in the bottom of the third gave the Redskins a 3-1 lead. But the fourth inning is where the entire game’s momentum changed.

In the top of the fourth, Bridgeport put the ‘pedal to the metal’ as Indians catcher J.D. Love would say.

A Redskins error at second base scored the first Indian in the inning. Then Drew Hogue stepped up to the plate and ripped off an RBI single to tie the game up 3-3, followed by Christopher Harbert touching home plate to give the Indians their first lead in the game.

Bridgeport didn’t let up. The Indians posted three more runs in the fifth inning. Harbert started with an RBI single followed by Hogue’s 2 RBI single to give the Indians a 7-3 lead.

Hurricane would put up one more run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Indians didn’t let up.

Phillip Reed drives in two more runs in the top of the sixth followed by another run scored for the Indians and that would do it.

Bridgeport took down Hurricane 10-4, the final score, to win the AAA State Championship.

“This is special. This is a hard group of kids that work really really really well together. Now nobody can say anything about all of the Double-A runs we have. For us to step back up for the first year since 2010 and get a Triple-A state title and keeping a streak going too, they’ve got something to remember for a lifetime. I’m so proud of them,” Robert Shields, Bridgeport head coach, said.

Shields won his seventh straight state title, and this one is special, as he stated above, due to the new class and challenges this year has presented his team.