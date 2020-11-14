Bridgeport takes on Washington Saturday in single-wing showdown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Indians football team will make their 28th consecutive appearance in the high school football postseason Saturday afternoon at Wayne Jamison Field.

No. 5 Bridgeport hosts No. 12 Washington in a matchup of two teams who run similar offenses, but have very different histories.

The Indians have one of the most storied football programs in the state, while Washington makes just its second trip to the Triple-A playoffs since the school opened in 2008.

John Cole spoke on how the two teams’ offenses are somewhat similar, and gives his thoughts on what this game will come down to.