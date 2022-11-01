MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Bridgeport didn’t drop a set Tuesday night en route to claiming the Class AAA Region I, Section II championship at University High School.

The top-seeded Indians dispatched Preston in the semifinals, setting the tone with 11 straight points to end the first set and taking the match in three.

On the opposite side of the bracket, University handled Buckhannon-Upshur in three sets as well to bring the top two seeds in the section together to decide the champion.

A hard-fought first set ended 25-23 to Bridgeport but the Indians cruised from there, winning 25-13 and 25-11 to claim the section title.

Both finalists advance to Saturday’s regional where Bridgeport will face Wheeling Park and University will take on Morgantown after the Mohigans dispatched the Patriots to win Region I, Section I.