Bridgeport vs. Buckhannon-Upshur football game called off; related to COVID-19, per release

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Friday night’s season-opening contest between Bridgeport and Buckhannon-Upshur high schools has been called off according to a release by Upshur County Schools.

According to the release, the game has been canceled, though efforts could be made to make the game up at a later date.

The release also stated that the game, “has been canceled due to an exposure and an abundance of caution related to COVID-19.”

The release can be seen below:

Coaches from both schools have also confirmed that the game has been called off.

This marks the fourth high school football game involving local teams to be either canceled or postponed for this week.

Bridgeport is also the third Harrison County school to be affected, though not all of the scheduled changes were due to the Harrison County team.

Bridgeport is scheduled to play at home against Morgantown next Friday (Sept. 3).

Buckhannon-Upshur is scheduled to travel to Ripley High School to play its game next Friday.

At this time it remains unclear if the two teams will be able to play one another later this season, or if they will forgo the matchup and attempt to schedule a replacement game against another opponent.

Both schools and teams were surprised by Friday morning’s announcement from Upshur County Schools.

