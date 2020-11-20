Bridgeport vs. Martinsburg playoff game postponed to Saturday due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Berkeley County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Friday night’s scheduled high school football playoff game between (5) Bridgeport and (4) Martinsburg will not be played on Friday due to the rising COVID-19 numbers in Berkeley County.

Berkeley County, home of the four-time defending Triple-A champion Bulldogs, appeared as Red on Friday’s daily COVID-19 map by the WV DHHR.

As we reported on Wednesday, this was a possibility.

According to our report, based on information we received from two people connected with the Bridgeport football team, this game will now be pushed back to Saturday at 4 p.m.

But the game can only be played if Berkeley County improves to Orange or better by Saturday’s 10 a.m. map from the DHHR.

One other game in Triple-A (Spring Mills at Cabell Midland) was also affected by this.

If Berkeley County can’t improve to Orange by the release of Saturday morning’s map, the games can only be played if the county is Gold or better at the release of Saturday evening’s map by the WV Department of Education,

Berkeley County was Gold last Saturday.

These are the different scenarios at play right now for Bridgeport vs. Martinsburg: #wvprepfb pic.twitter.com/Hmz6Tgsit0 — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) November 20, 2020

