Bridgeport wants to start 2019 fast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – John Cole and his staff are confident in the Bridgeport line after the first week of practice.

Cole agreed after practice Friday the O-line will be important as always, but especially when replacing a number of skill players like Jake Bowen and DeAndre Halloway.

Friday was the first day teams could have the pads on and do some light technique work.

The real fun begins next week when teams can go full-speed.

Full speed is a good thing for Bridgeport who knows it needs to start this year faster than it did last year.

“This year is going to be better, because we’ve got six on defense coming back, and five on offense. And we’ve got two people coming back on the line. Last year was a whole new line, so everyone had to learn the system. But I think we should, as long as we keep the same intensity, maybe tune it up a little bit, get the pads cracking, we should be good,” said junior lineman Devin Hill.

There are now only two more Fridays separating fans between today and the start of the season.

The regular season officially kicks off on Thursday Aug. 29.

12 Sports will begin its official football previews next week. Stay with us for continued coverage on regional teams throughout camp and into the season.