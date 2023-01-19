BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – A key to the Bridgeport boys’ basketball team’s recent success has been finding contributors around leading scorer Anthony Spatafore.

With Spatafore battling foul trouble, it was Landon Sanders’ turn to step up, leading the way with 18 points and extending the Indians’ winning streak to nine in a 59-42 win over Philip Barbour.

Holding a ten-point halftime lead, Bridgeport saw the Colts climb back within six points in the third quarter but a key charge taken by Zachary Ayoob turned the tide back to the Indians.

Embarking on a 13-0 run, the Indians took a 45-28 lead in to the fourth and never looked back.

With possibly its most balanced performance yet, Bridgeport made it eight in a row ahead a marquee matchup with East Fairmont on Tuesday.