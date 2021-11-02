Bridgeport wins Sectional Title with victory over University in three sets

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Bridgeport won the Class-AAA Region one, Section II Championship with a win over University in three sets.

In the first set, Bridgeport downed UHS 25-15.

While the Hawks had some strong moments, the second set was much of the same resulting in an identical score.

The third set was tied multiple times before Bridgeport pulled away to win 25-20.

Three Indians stood out in the win. Alexa Martin recorded 17 kills along with Violet Sickles’ 25 kills. Jacey Lucas finished the night with 40 assists.

Both Bridgeport and University will move on to compete in the Regional tournament.