BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Bridgeport High School’s Aidan Paulsen signed to continue his baseball career at West Virginia State University.

Paulsen, an all-state outfielder, helped lead Bridgeport to a Class-AAA state title last Spring.

He’s also a standout on the football field.

Paulsen returned to football this season after taking a couple years off and finished the season with all-state honors, being an integral part of the Indians’ success.

Paulsen looks to bring his never quit mentality with him to West Virginia State where he joins his brother, Nate, who is already on the Jackets’ baseball roster.

Aidan (right) with brother Nate.

“My brother’s down there, so I already was looking at it prior too. I really like the coach and the atmosphere and the other players down there, I really enjoy being around them so it’s just a really good environment and it fit for me,” Paulsen said.

Paulsen said he’s learned a lot from his time at Bridgeport and will bring those lessons learned with him.

“I’m definitely going to bring my mentality of playing baseball to West Virginia State. the coaching I’ve received throughout my whole baseball career, it’s definitely going to play a role in how I am taking this approach to West Virginia State,” Paulsen said.

Paulsen signs with WVSU baseball

Paulsen starts his senior baseball season as the Indians prepare to win another state title before he heads off to play for the Jackets.