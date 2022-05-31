BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Brock Amos made his decision to join the Potomac State men’s soccer program official on Tuesday.

Amos takes his talents to Keyser after helping lead the Indians to a sectional title this past Fall.

The academics and coaching staff drew Amos to the Catamounts, plus he joins a familiar face on the roster.



“I chose Potomac State because I thought it had the best academic path for me while also being able to play soccer at the same time. It’s also close to family. My best friend AJ is also going to play there and me and him have been playing soccer since I was in the seventh grade and we thought we would keep the teamwork going. I thought it was a great opportunity for me,” Amos said.

Amos plans to play in the forward/ attacking midfielder spot for the Catamouts and will let his time at Potomac State determine his next destination.



