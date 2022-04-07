BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School’s Bailey DeMoss signed to continue his cross country career at Fairmont State University.

“I like the community atmosphere, it’s local and it’s close to home. I talked to coach Christopher and she made the program sound really good and I think i’ll be a good fit,” DeMoss said.

DeMoss had a successful senior cross country season where he finished seventh at the state XC meet in Ona along with a second place finish at the Big 10 Conference meet.

There was a lot to like about Fairmont State for DeMoss, both academically and athletically, and he said the best is yet to come for his cross country career.



“Well kind of every season I’ve always had to overcome something whether it’s injury or sickness so I feel like I’m motivated enough to stick with it and that’s why I want to continue running in college,” DeMoss said.

DeMoss is currently in the midst of his senior track and field season with the Indians before heading off to the Friendly City.