BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School’s Ally Bender signed to continue her soccer career with the reigning Mountain East Conference Champions, Concord University.

“When I went on the visit, the coach was super welcoming and I think it’s going to be really fun and he’s a super intense coach too,” Bender said.

Bender, the all-state selection, has been a big part of the Indians’ success on the pitch.

Bender helped lead Bridgeport to two back-to-back sectional titles and served as a key play maker and avid goal scorer.

She now officially joins the MEC champions, Concord, who won its second conference title in the past three seasons.

“One of the main things that other people notice about me would be my work ethic so I’m looking to take that with me and just work hard and set an example for everyone,” Bender said.



The versatile player said she most likely will be in a defensive roll with the Mountain Lions but can play anywhere she’s needed.



