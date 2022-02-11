BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Cam Cole signed with the Potomac State baseball program on Friday.

Cole has had quite the athletic career for the Bridgeport Indians. The first team All-State football player also earned first team All-State honors as an infielder after the Indians won the Class-AAA state title last Spring.

Cole makes his decision official

Cole attracted attention from all levels of collegiate baseball programs but due to the COVID-19 year, scholarships weren’t available at the Division I level.

So Cole put his trust into his future head coach Doug Little’s hands and will now play for the Catamounts- in hopes of reaching where he wants to go next.



“At the time it hurt me a little bit but instead I used it as motivation and then coach Little reached out to me and had me come out on a visit. I loved it there, it felt like home. He told me he thinks I could be a Division I baseball player, which is what I want to do so I knew right then that I was going to commit there,” Cole said.

Little’s competitive drive led Cole to believe in what his intentions are at Potomac State.

“He’s very competitive and if you know me I’m a very competitive person, there’s not any person who wants to win more than me. When he told me that he’s a big competitive guy, that he’s going to play the best players, that really helped me out,” Cole said.

Cole is set to play middle infield for the Catamounts and is ready to make an impact on the team right away.

Cole signs with the Catamounts baseball program

“He said I’d have the opportunity to play right away which is another thing that factored in because I didn’t want to go somewhere that I would have to sit and not have a factor towards the team,” Cole said.

Cole is gearing up for his senior baseball season in hopes of bringing another state title home to Bridgeport.





