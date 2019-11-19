Bridgeport’s Cam Cole talks about two INT game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The second-ranked Indians didn’t need a lot of defensive help in their blowout win over Lewis County Friday night in the first round of the high school football playoffs.

But they got it, anyways.

Sophomore defensive back Cam Cole came up with not one, but two, interceptions, and returned them both for touchdowns in the second quarter.

Even better yet, he did so on back-to-back Minutemen possessions, pushing the Bridgeport lead from 21 to 35 points.

We caught up with him Monday ask him about his career day.

“Never before. I’ve had one, but I’ve never had two. We had great coverage going on. (Carson) Winkie and (Trey) Pancake were there in position. I was lucky enough that the ball came back and came to me. I had a wide-open lane and scored. Everybody was really excited. I was really hyped. It really got us going. 28- to 35-0 into a blowout,” Cole said.

He also said he hopes the Indians upcoming opponent, Mingo Central, throws the ball his way on Saturday.

Kickoff for the second round game is set for 1:30 p.m. at Wayne Jamison Field.