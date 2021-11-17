Bridgeport’s Cheyanne Rohde inks with Salem Swim

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Cheyanne Rohde signed to continue her swimming career at Salem University.

Rohde has been apart of a very successful Indians swim program as she enters her final season.

The senior’s past three years in the pool have brought state titles and many records broken.

Rohde also went to Nationals with her club swim team.

Rohde is very familiar with her future coaching staff and she already has a great relationship with her new head coach Rick Johnson.

“I grew up swimming and he came in to be my coach in around fifth grade so I’ve been around him and his family for a really long time. I saw him when he began coaching at Salem,” Rohde said.

Rohde’s family is also already apart of Tiger nation.

“My brother went into the program with him. He just graduated last year and he ended up getting a good degree from it so I went into it. I’m planning on going into Biology,” Rohde said.

Rohde looks to break even more records with the Indians before heading off to Salem next year.